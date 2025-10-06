Asian Paints stock closes flat: What is driving it?
Asian Paints closed flat at ₹2,357.80 on Friday, showing some short-term calm even after a recent dip.
Trading volume was a bit lower than usual, and the company still holds a massive market cap of about ₹2.26 trillion.
P/E ratio stands at 62.87
If you're curious about stocks that seem stable even when things get bumpy, Asian Paints is worth a look.
Despite an 8% drop in monthly returns, its price-to-earnings ratio sits high at 62.87, and current valuations suggest it's trading roughly 10% below its typical value as of October 2025.
Stock's beta stands at 0.72
The stock's moderate volatility (beta of 0.72) means it doesn't swing wildly day to day.
Still, with only modest sales growth over the past five years (about 11%), there might be limits to how much the price can climb—solid fundamentals or not.