KVS Castings makes stock market debut today
KVS Castings, known for making cast parts for cars and engineering companies, is making its stock market debut on the BSE SME platform today.
Their IPO raised ₹27.83 crore and was subscribed 4.09 times overall, but with a gray market premium of ₹0, indicating expectations of a flat listing.
The IPO ran from September 26 to 30 at ₹56 per share, offering all new shares.
What do the numbers say?
Institutional investors showed strong interest—QIBs subscribed over six times more than their allocation, while retail investors were more reserved.
Despite an 8% drop in revenue last year (FY25), the company grew its profit by 11% thanks to better cost control.
Most of the IPO funds are set to upgrade and expand their manufacturing facilities, with future growth hinging on industry demand and how efficiently they operate.