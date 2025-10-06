SME IPO of Jaipur-based MPK Steels lists at 79% premium
MPK Steels (India) just debuted on the BSE SME platform, pricing its IPO at the upper end of the price band (₹79 per share) and raising ₹25.74 crore.
The IPO was subscribed 1.52 times overall—big interest came from institutional buyers, who oversubscribed nearly 20 times, while retail and non-institutional investors showed less enthusiasm.
MPK Steels specializes in structural steel products
Based in Jaipur, MPK Steels makes structural steel products like channels, beams, and angles for industries such as railways, telecom, power, automotive, construction, and infrastructure across northern and western India.
They focus on custom-sized high-strength steel with tight quality checks by skilled engineers.
Company saw strong growth in FY25
In FY25 (the year ending March 2025), MPK Steels grew total income by 10% to ₹208.03 crore and nearly doubled net profit to ₹6.05 crore.
The IPO funds will go toward new machinery, a solar power plant, and covering working capital needs—moves aimed at powering their next phase of growth.