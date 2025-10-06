SME IPO of Jaipur-based MPK Steels lists at 79% premium Business Oct 06, 2025

MPK Steels (India) just debuted on the BSE SME platform, pricing its IPO at the upper end of the price band (₹79 per share) and raising ₹25.74 crore.

The IPO was subscribed 1.52 times overall—big interest came from institutional buyers, who oversubscribed nearly 20 times, while retail and non-institutional investors showed less enthusiasm.