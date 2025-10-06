Next Article
Ameenji Rubber makes debut on BSE SME platform: Details here
Business
Ameenji Rubber, known for making rubber products, just launched its shares on the BSE SME platform this Monday.
The company raised ₹30 crore through its IPO, which saw solid interest—subscriptions were 2.21 times the offer size overall.
Big investors (QIBs) showed the most excitement, subscribing nearly four times their portion.
Financials and use of IPO proceeds
The company's revenue grew 12% to ₹94.43 crore in FY25, and profits soared by 87% to ₹8.03 crore compared to last year—a pretty impressive jump.
Money from the IPO will help modernize equipment, start a new conveyor belting unit, pay off about ₹6 crore in debt, and cover other business needs.
Promoter ownership dropped from over 92% to about 68% following the IPO.