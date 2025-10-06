Ameenji Rubber makes debut on BSE SME platform: Details here

Financials and use of IPO proceeds

The company's revenue grew 12% to ₹94.43 crore in FY25, and profits soared by 87% to ₹8.03 crore compared to last year—a pretty impressive jump.

Money from the IPO will help modernize equipment, start a new conveyor belting unit, pay off about ₹6 crore in debt, and cover other business needs.

Promoter ownership dropped from over 92% to about 68% following the IPO.