Gold hits record high, crosses ₹11.8 lakh per kg
Gold just broke past ₹11.8 lakh per kg for the first time ever on Monday, thanks to rising demand from investors looking for safety during the partial US government shutdown and talk of upcoming Federal Reserve rate cuts.
US political gridlock boosts gold's appeal
Gold is having a wild run—up 49% in 2025 after already jumping 27% last year.
With the US facing political gridlock and possible layoffs, more people are turning to gold as a safe bet.
Investors are almost certain the Fed will cut rates soon, which usually makes gold even more appealing.
Gold's safe-haven status shines bright
Even with prices at record highs, demand in India is strong—festivals are keeping buyers interested.
Meanwhile, silver saw gains, and other precious metals like platinum and palladium also saw gains.
All signs point to gold's safe-haven status shining bright right now.