Gold prices near $4,000 per ounce this October
Gold prices are almost at $4,000 per ounce this October 2025, thanks to the ongoing US government shutdown.
With key economic data delayed and uncertainty rising, investors are flocking to gold—a classic safe haven—pushing prices up nearly 50% this year.
US government shutdown boosts gold's appeal
With the government unable to release important job market stats, it's tough for anyone to read where the economy's headed.
That's making gold extra appealing right now.
Plus, the Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates soon, which usually makes holding gold more attractive for both investors and central banks.
Analysts expect gold to reach $4,000 mark soon
Analysts think gold could break past $4,000 by early 2026 if these trends continue.
Central banks are still buying up gold, and with more rate cuts likely on the way—and no end in sight for economic uncertainty—gold's "safe bet" status looks set to stick around.