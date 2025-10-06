Elon Musk's xAI builds world's largest AI supercomputer

xAI, Elon Musk's AI company, has built Colossus—the biggest AI supercomputer ever—in a converted Memphis factory. Powered by 200,000 NVIDIA H100 GPUs (each handling up to four petaflops per second), this machine is all about speed and scale.

Colossus is designed to train massive language models like Grok 3, which xAI calls "the smartest AI on Earth."

Upgrades with even more powerful NVIDIA chips are already in the works.

Colossus went from idea to reality in just 122 days Here's some wild engineering: Colossus went from idea to reality in just 122 days and started training within 19 days of its first rack being set up.

It uses a custom liquid cooling system—so advanced that xAI says "nobody's done at scale."