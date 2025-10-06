Nikkei hits record high as Japan elects 1st female PM

Takaichi's win comes after party turmoil

Takaichi's win (with 54.25% of votes) came after party turmoil, and markets quickly reacted: both Nikkei and Topix broke records, the yen dropped 1.45% against the dollar, and long-term bond yields climbed.

Her election also nudged Australia's market higher, and Hong Kong futures were poised to open slightly higher—showing just how much leadership changes in a major economy can ripple across the globe.