Canara Robeco AMC IPO: Price band set at ₹253-266

Canara Robeco AMC is hitting the stock market with an IPO priced at ₹253-266 per share. The offer—open from October 9 to 13, 2025—features 4.99 crore shares (all offer-for-sale, no new shares). Minimum investment? One lot equals 56 shares.

Here's the offer in numbers Not more than 50% of the shares are set aside for big institutional investors, while retail buyers get not less than a 35% allocation, and non-institutional investors get not less than the remaining 15%.

Anchor investors come in on October 8. If you apply, allotment results drop on October 14, refunds and share credits follow on October 15, and trading is likely to begin on BSE/NSE from October 16.

Strong growth in assets under management over the years Founded in 1993, Canara Robeco AMC manages 26 mutual fund schemes as of June this year.

Their assets under management for retail and high-net-worth individuals jumped from ₹41,901 crore in FY22 to ₹78,420 crore in FY24—a sharp growth of nearly 37% each year.

Their network is strong too: over 49,000 partners including Canara Bank help distribute their funds across India.