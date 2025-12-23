Sensex, Nifty open lower as IT stocks take a hit

What experts are saying and what's next

Even with global market jitters from volatility in AI trade, Dr. VK Vijayakumar from Geojit feels India's strong fundamentals could still boost the markets.

He also sees defense stocks making a comeback and believes IT can weather these bumps.

Meanwhile, Anand James (Geojit) says if Nifty crosses 26,300 we might see more gains—but if it dips below 26,100, things could get sideways for a bit.