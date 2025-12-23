Next Article
Sensex, Nifty open lower as IT stocks take a hit
Sensex and Nifty started Tuesday in the red, mostly because big IT companies like Infosys, TCS, and Wipro dropped after US tech giants told H-1B visa employees to avoid international travel, triggering concerns among investors.
By 9:22am Sensex was down 58 points at 85,509 and Nifty slipped 20 points to 26,152.
What experts are saying and what's next
Even with global market jitters from volatility in AI trade, Dr. VK Vijayakumar from Geojit feels India's strong fundamentals could still boost the markets.
He also sees defense stocks making a comeback and believes IT can weather these bumps.
Meanwhile, Anand James (Geojit) says if Nifty crosses 26,300 we might see more gains—but if it dips below 26,100, things could get sideways for a bit.