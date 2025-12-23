Sensex slips as FIIs sell, Nifty dips below 26,200 Business Dec 23, 2025

After last week's rally, Indian stock markets cooled off on Tuesday. The Sensex dropped 0.09% to 85,486.55 and the Nifty slipped just below 26,200.

Foreign investors had sold shares worth ₹457 crore on Monday—even though domestic investors kept buying.