Next Article
Sensex slips as FIIs sell, Nifty dips below 26,200
Business
After last week's rally, Indian stock markets cooled off on Tuesday. The Sensex dropped 0.09% to 85,486.55 and the Nifty slipped just below 26,200.
Foreign investors had sold shares worth ₹457 crore on Monday—even though domestic investors kept buying.
Why does this matter?
Year-end market swings are making things unpredictable for portfolios.
Mid-cap stocks dipped a bit, but small-caps managed a slight rise.
Big IT names like Infosys and TCS lost ground (down 1-2%), while Ambuja Cements jumped 4% after news of its merger approval—good news for shareholders hoping for better returns.
How's the rest of the world doing?
While India's markets paused, US stocks were up (Dow +0.47%, S&P 500 +0.64%).
Europe was down and Asia saw mixed results due to policy uncertainty.