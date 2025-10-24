Sensex recovers from day's low, Nifty settles below 25,800 mark Business Oct 24, 2025

The Indian stock market had a bit of a rollercoaster on Friday, with the Sensex dropping 344.52 points to close at 84,211.88 and the Nifty down by 96.25 points at 25,795.15.

Still, the Sensex managed to claw back nearly 250 points from its lowest point during the day—thanks to positive global cues, sectoral buying, and a decline in the volatility index.