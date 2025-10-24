Sensex recovers from day's low, Nifty settles below 25,800 mark
The Indian stock market had a bit of a rollercoaster on Friday, with the Sensex dropping 344.52 points to close at 84,211.88 and the Nifty down by 96.25 points at 25,795.15.
Still, the Sensex managed to claw back nearly 250 points from its lowest point during the day—thanks to positive global cues, sectoral buying, and a decline in the volatility index.
Factors at play
Global vibes played a big role: US stock futures were up and Asian markets like Japan and South Korea finished strong.
Sectors such as metals, real estate, oil & gas, and defense caught investor attention and helped steady things.
Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharma stood out as gainers, while Hindustan Unilever took the biggest hit with a 3.2% drop.
A small dip in the India VIX index also suggested investors are feeling a bit more chill about what's next.