Sensex regains 80,740, Nifty moves past 24,750

If you're tracking your investments or just curious about market vibes, here's the scoop: Strong buying by Indian institutional investors (DIIs) helped offset foreign selling. Global markets were upbeat too, and lower oil prices are calming inflation fears. Plus, market volatility dropped—so things feel a bit steadier for now.

Auto stocks zoom after GST Council cuts tax on vehicles

A big boost came from auto stocks after the GST Council cut taxes on key vehicles from 28% to 18%.

Companies like Mahindra & Mahindra and Ashok Leyland saw their shares climb for a third straight day.

The tax cut is expected to keep demand rolling and give the auto sector some extra fuel this year.