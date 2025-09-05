Sensex regains 80,740, Nifty moves past 24,750
Indian stock markets made a comeback on Friday, with the Sensex rebounding to about 80,740 and the Nifty moving past 24,750.
Early selling cooled off as investors grew more confident thanks to easing inflation worries and supportive policy changes.
What led to the comeback today?
If you're tracking your investments or just curious about market vibes, here's the scoop:
Strong buying by Indian institutional investors (DIIs) helped offset foreign selling.
Global markets were upbeat too, and lower oil prices are calming inflation fears.
Plus, market volatility dropped—so things feel a bit steadier for now.
Auto stocks zoom after GST Council cuts tax on vehicles
A big boost came from auto stocks after the GST Council cut taxes on key vehicles from 28% to 18%.
Companies like Mahindra & Mahindra and Ashok Leyland saw their shares climb for a third straight day.
The tax cut is expected to keep demand rolling and give the auto sector some extra fuel this year.