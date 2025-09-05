Boeing Defense to hire replacements for 3,200 striking workers

Boeing has announced its decision to hire permanent replacements for over 3,200 employees who have been on strike at its defense plants in the St. Louis area since August 4. The move comes as negotiations with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 remain stalled. The company has scheduled a job fair on September 16 as part of this recruitment drive.

Strike details Strike over rejected labor agreements The strike, which is the first at the St. Louis plants since 1996, started after union members rejected two proposed labor agreements. These contracts had offered an average wage increase of 40% over four years along with enhanced benefits, pensions, and overtime provisions. The striking workers are involved in producing fighter jets, advanced aircraft, and weapons systems for Boeing's defense business.

Business continuity Boeing continues operations with non-striking employees Despite the strike, Boeing has kept its factories running with non-striking employees continuing to build, test and deliver products. Dan Gillian, Boeing's VP and St. Louis site leader, emphasized that the company's defense unit is a key part of its overall business. The unit generated about $23 billion in revenue last year.