Boeing Defense to hire replacements for 3,200 striking workers
What's the story
Boeing has announced its decision to hire permanent replacements for over 3,200 employees who have been on strike at its defense plants in the St. Louis area since August 4. The move comes as negotiations with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 remain stalled. The company has scheduled a job fair on September 16 as part of this recruitment drive.
Strike details
Strike over rejected labor agreements
The strike, which is the first at the St. Louis plants since 1996, started after union members rejected two proposed labor agreements. These contracts had offered an average wage increase of 40% over four years along with enhanced benefits, pensions, and overtime provisions. The striking workers are involved in producing fighter jets, advanced aircraft, and weapons systems for Boeing's defense business.
Business continuity
Boeing continues operations with non-striking employees
Despite the strike, Boeing has kept its factories running with non-striking employees continuing to build, test and deliver products. Dan Gillian, Boeing's VP and St. Louis site leader, emphasized that the company's defense unit is a key part of its overall business. The unit generated about $23 billion in revenue last year.
Union response
Union leaders criticize Boeing's actions
Union leaders have criticized Boeing's approach, accusing the company of retracting offers and escalating tensions among workers. Brian Bryant, international president of the machinists union, said members were particularly disappointed by the removal of a $5,000 signing bonus. The union also indicated through its social media channels that it would not accept "minor adjustments" to pay and benefits as Boeing's latest proposals fell short of expectations.