Sensex rises 401.80 points to 81,406 in Diwali Muhurat trading

This upbeat mood isn't just a one-day thing. The Sensex has climbed 10.62% in the last seven sessions. Foreign investors added to the excitement by pumping in ₹13,749.82 crore on November 6.

Muhurat trading itself is a Diwali tradition that marks the Hindu new year and is seen as an auspicious time for fresh investments.

This year's session ran for a shorter period than regular trading days, letting everyone start Samvat 2083 on an optimistic note.