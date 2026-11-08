Sensex rises 401.80 points to 81,406 in Diwali Muhurat trading
Business
Indian stock markets started the new Samvat year on a high during Diwali's special Muhurat trading.
Sensex jumped 401.80 points to close at 81,406, and Nifty ended up 79.15 points at 25,109.40, thanks to strong buying in big names like Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, and ICICI Bank.
Sensex up 10.62% over 7 sessions
This upbeat mood isn't just a one-day thing. The Sensex has climbed 10.62% in the last seven sessions. Foreign investors added to the excitement by pumping in ₹13,749.82 crore on November 6.
Muhurat trading itself is a Diwali tradition that marks the Hindu new year and is seen as an auspicious time for fresh investments.
This year's session ran for a shorter period than regular trading days, letting everyone start Samvat 2083 on an optimistic note.