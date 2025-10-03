Sensex slips 192 points, Nifty settles below 24,800 mark
Markets opened lower on Friday after a recent RBI policy surge, with Sensex down 192 points at 80,791 and Nifty off by 60 at 24,776.
Metal stocks like Tata Steel and JSW Steel kept up their winning streak for the third day.
Metal stocks shine, auto stocks show mixed results
If you're tracking investments or just curious about market vibes, today's action shows how quickly things can shift—even after big news from the RBI.
Metals are hot right now, but auto stocks are all over the place: Maruti Suzuki saw a 27.5% growth in retail sales for September.
Nifty to face resistance near 24,900 mark
Profit-taking after the RBI rally set the tone.
Foreign investors seem cautious and may keep selling due to high short positions, but domestic players are backing strong auto names.
Watch out for volatility—India's VIX index is up 3%, and technicals suggest Nifty could bounce between support at 24,600-24,750 and resistance near 24,900.