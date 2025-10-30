Sensex slips 200 points, Nifty settles below 26,010 mark

Pharma shares took the biggest hit—Dr Reddy's dropped 5%, and Sun Pharma was also down. Big names like ITC and Airtel slipped, though companies like L&T and Wipro saw early gains. If you're tracking where money's moving or thinking about investing, these shifts are worth noting.

Nifty could face resistance around 26,186-26,250

According to Anand James from Geojit Investments, momentum has slowed near recent highs and technical signals are mixed.

He points out that Nifty could face resistance around 26,186-26,250 but might find support if it dips closer to 25,990—so traders are watching these levels for possible rebounds.