Sensex slips 200 points, Nifty settles below 26,010 mark
Business
The Indian stock market opened lower on Thursday, with Nifty slipping to 26,010 and Sensex also in the red.
Bank stocks fell too, but midcaps managed a slight gain.
Pharma shares take biggest hit
Pharma shares took the biggest hit—Dr Reddy's dropped 5%, and Sun Pharma was also down.
Big names like ITC and Airtel slipped, though companies like L&T and Wipro saw early gains.
If you're tracking where money's moving or thinking about investing, these shifts are worth noting.
Nifty could face resistance around 26,186-26,250
According to Anand James from Geojit Investments, momentum has slowed near recent highs and technical signals are mixed.
He points out that Nifty could face resistance around 26,186-26,250 but might find support if it dips closer to 25,990—so traders are watching these levels for possible rebounds.