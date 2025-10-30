Next Article
Sensex slips 232 points as US Fed signals no rate cuts
Business
Indian stock markets took a dip on Thursday, with the Sensex dropping 232 points to 84,680 and Nifty trading at 25,980.80 in early trade.
The main reason? The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates—hinted it may be the final reduction of 2025—which made investors uneasy and prompted caution among investors.
Global markets react
The Fed also signaled it won't be cutting rates again anytime soon, making investors extra cautious both in India and around the world.
Global markets reacted too: Japan's Nikkei, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and several European indices all slipped.
Everyone's now watching for updates on US-China trade talks and other global signals that could shake things up next.