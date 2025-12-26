Next Article
Sensex slips after Christmas break as investor mood cools
Business
Markets opened lower on Friday, with the Sensex down over 200 points and Nifty slipping below 26,100.
The dip came as investors took profits instead of riding a hoped-for "Santa rally."
Why does this matter?
Foreign investors have been selling off stocks for three straight days, which has contributed to market declines and weakened the rupee against the dollar.
Rising crude oil prices are adding to market worries.
Analysts warn that if Nifty falls further below 26,100, it could slide more—but a bounce above 26,325 might spark a recovery.