Sensex slips below 82,700, Nifty falls under 25,350
Indian stock markets took a hit for the third day straight on Friday, with the Sensex dropping over 600 points to trade below 82,700 and Nifty sliding under 25,350.
Despite optimism around an improving corporate earnings outlook and expectations of progress in India-US trade talks, investors chose to cash out profits as foreign funds kept flowing out.
Investors cautious after October rally
After a strong October rally of 4.5%, this pullback signals that investors are getting cautious again.
Big names like Bharti Airtel and HCL Tech dropped up to 4%, while midcap and smallcap stocks also lost ground.
If this trend continues through the week, it could dent portfolio values—something anyone tracking their investments will want to watch.
Bharti Airtel drops sharply
Profit booking and steady foreign fund exits are fueling the drop.
Bharti Airtel fell sharply after a major block deal, with Singapore Telecommunications likely the seller.
On the flip side, LIC stood out with a 2% gain thanks to stronger profits—showing that even in a shaky market, some sectors can still shine.