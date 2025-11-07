Pine Labs' ₹3,900cr IPO now open: Should you bid?

Pine Labs, one of India's leading merchant payments company, has raised ₹1,753 crore from over 70 anchor investors. The funds were raised a day ahead of its ₹3,899 crore initial public offering (IPO) , which opened for subscription today. The board of directors at Pine Labs approved the allocation of 7.9 crore equity shares to eligible anchor investors at ₹221 per share—the upper end of the price band. The subscription window to bid for Pine Labs will close on November 11.

Investor interest Domestic mutual funds accounted for 47% of the anchor allocation Among the prominent names backing Pine Labs's IPO are SBI Mutual Fund, HSBC, Mirae Asset, and Axis Mutual Fund. These large domestic funds accounted for 47% of the anchor allocation with a contribution of ₹828 crore. Global investors such as Singapore-based Integrated Core Strategies and Custody Bank of Japan also participated in this round.

Market strategy Pine Labs's IPO to fetch ₹3,899 crore Pine Labs's ₹3,899 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹2,080 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) for the remaining ₹1,819 crore. Investors can bid for one lot of 67 shares at a minimum investment of ₹14,807. The company has reserved 75% of the issue for institutional investors, 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and the remaining 10% for retail investors. At the upper end of this price band, Pine Labs could be valued at over ₹25,300 crore.