Sensex tanks over 500 points, Nifty50 slides 147 points

If you're tracking investments or just curious about market vibes, today's slide is part of a bigger trend. Wall Street had a rough night thanks to nerves around pricey AI shares, which spilled over into Asian markets and pushed Indian stocks lower too.

Top losers on the index

Big names like Bharti Airtel (down over 3% after a block deal), HCL Tech, Tata Steel, and Adani Enterprises all saw losses.

The weakness is pretty much across the board right now, with no quick rebound in sight—so it's definitely one of those days to keep an eye on your portfolio.