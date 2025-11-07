Sensex tanks over 500 points, Nifty50 slides 147 points
The Indian stock market opened deep in the red on Friday, with Sensex dropping 506 points and Nifty50 down 147 points.
This broad dip follows global worries about AI stocks being overvalued, and even midcap and smallcap indices took a hit—so it's not just the big players feeling the pressure.
Nifty50 falls below 19,300 mark
If you're tracking investments or just curious about market vibes, today's slide is part of a bigger trend.
Wall Street had a rough night thanks to nerves around pricey AI shares, which spilled over into Asian markets and pushed Indian stocks lower too.
Top losers on the index
Big names like Bharti Airtel (down over 3% after a block deal), HCL Tech, Tata Steel, and Adani Enterprises all saw losses.
The weakness is pretty much across the board right now, with no quick rebound in sight—so it's definitely one of those days to keep an eye on your portfolio.