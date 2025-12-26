Next Article
Sensex slips over 140 points; Nifty just above 26,100
Business
Indian stock markets started Friday on a weaker note, with the Sensex dropping more than 140 points and the Nifty50 holding just above 26,100.
Both indices reacted to sluggish global trends and muted activity at home, with investors treading carefully as the year wraps up.
Why is everyone cautious right now?
Market mood is pretty cautious thanks to slow economic activity and no fresh US-India trade deal.
Dr. VK Vijayakumar from Geojit Investments pointed out that while foreign investors are pulling out money, domestic institutions have stepped in—buying over ₹2,300 crore in stocks.
He suggests sticking to big-name companies for now since a market rally could show up early next year.