Sensex slips over 140 points; Nifty just above 26,100

Why is everyone cautious right now?

Market mood is pretty cautious thanks to slow economic activity and no fresh US-India trade deal.

Dr. VK Vijayakumar from Geojit Investments pointed out that while foreign investors are pulling out money, domestic institutions have stepped in—buying over ₹2,300 crore in stocks.

He suggests sticking to big-name companies for now since a market rally could show up early next year.