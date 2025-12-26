Titan enters lab-grown diamond market with new brand beYon
What's the story
Titan Company Limited is set to enter the lab-grown diamond jewelry market with its first exclusive store under a new brand 'beYon.' The store will open on December 29, 2025, in Mumbai. The move is part of Titan's strategy to diversify its product range and meet the rising demand for sustainable luxury jewelry in India.
Brand launch
beYon: A new chapter in Titan's retail journey
The new retail brand, "beYon - from the House of Titan," will cater to women's lifestyle and adornment needs beyond watches, perfumes, sarees, and handbags. The Mumbai store will showcase a curated collection of lab-grown diamond jewelry. This is Titan's first venture into this emerging category. The company plans to open more stores in Mumbai and Delhi soon.
Market alignment
Titan's strategy aligns with market trends
Titan's move to enter the lab-grown diamond jewelry segment is in line with the growing interest in sustainable and lab-grown luxury jewelry in India. The company's jewelry division already includes popular brands like Tanishq, Mia, Zoya, and CaratLane. In the September quarter, Titan's jewelry business reported a 21% YoY increase in total income (excluding bullion and digital gold) to ₹14,092 crore.