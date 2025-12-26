Titan enters lab-grown diamond market with new brand beYon

Brand launch

beYon: A new chapter in Titan's retail journey

The new retail brand, "beYon - from the House of Titan," will cater to women's lifestyle and adornment needs beyond watches, perfumes, sarees, and handbags. The Mumbai store will showcase a curated collection of lab-grown diamond jewelry. This is Titan's first venture into this emerging category. The company plans to open more stores in Mumbai and Delhi soon.