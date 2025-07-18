Next Article
Sensex tanks 340 points, Nifty settles below 25,020 mark
Indian stock markets slipped on Friday after Axis Bank posted disappointing results, mainly due to a spike in bad loans.
The Nifty 50 dropped 0.39% to 25,013.7 and the Sensex fell 0.41% to 81,921.03 by mid-morning, with Axis Bank shares tumbling 4%—the biggest drag on the day.
Broader market also in red
The negative vibe spread across financials and private banks, which dipped by up to 1.1%.
Even small-cap and mid-cap stocks edged lower.
Still, investors are holding out hope for better corporate earnings later this year—which has helped keep bigger losses in check despite a three-week losing streak for both Nifty and Sensex.