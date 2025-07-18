NVIDIA's Huang meets Chinese officials again, calls them 'world-class' Business Jul 18, 2025

NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang just made his third trip to China this year, meeting with top officials in Beijing, including Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, Ren Hongbin, and Vice Premier He Lifeng, to talk about AI progress and the growing demand for advanced chips.

He called Chinese tech giants like Deepseek, Alibaba, and Tencent "world-class" when it comes to AI models, showing real respect for their work.