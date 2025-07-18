Next Article
NVIDIA's Huang meets Chinese officials again, calls them 'world-class'
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang just made his third trip to China this year, meeting with top officials in Beijing, including Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, Ren Hongbin, and Vice Premier He Lifeng, to talk about AI progress and the growing demand for advanced chips.
He called Chinese tech giants like Deepseek, Alibaba, and Tencent "world-class" when it comes to AI models, showing real respect for their work.
NVIDIA's new GPU and AI chip stuck waiting for approval
With US-China trade tensions still running high, NVIDIA is working on a new GPU called RTX Pro that fits US export rules but is built for smart factories and robot training in China.
Meanwhile, their popular H20 AI chip is stuck waiting for export approval—so all eyes are on how these tech partnerships will play out.