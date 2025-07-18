Infosys shares gain ahead of Q1 results
Infosys shares nudged up to ₹1,586.10 on Friday, with over 12.7 lakh shares traded as of 10:20am.
The buzz is building as everyone waits for the company's Q1 FY25 results coming out July 23.
Last fiscal's performance
Infosys has been steady—last fiscal year (FY24), revenue grew by 6.1% to ₹153,670 crore and net profit ticked up to ₹26,248 crore.
Earnings per share also inched higher.
For anyone watching India's tech scene or thinking about investing, these numbers show Infosys is holding its ground even when the market feels shaky.
Q4 FY24 performance highlights
Even though Q4 saw a tiny dip in revenue compared to the previous quarter, profits actually rose by 3.2%.
Infosys stayed debt-free all year and announced a final dividend of ₹22 per share in May.
Plus, they kicked off a digital partnership with Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools—showing they're still landing new deals while navigating global IT challenges.