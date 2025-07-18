Sensex down 544 points: Wipro gains 2.5%, Axis Bank dips 4%

Mixed day for stocks in focus

In the power sector, Jaiprakash Power Ventures actually rose by 1.32%, while RattanIndia Power and Karma Energy saw small gains too. But Reliance Power and Adani Green Energy slid more than 2%.

Over in tech and finance, Wipro stood out with a solid 2.5% jump and Bajaj Finance edged up as well.

Meanwhile, Axis Bank took a bigger hit—down over 4%—with SBI Life Insurance and Bharti Airtel also closing lower.