Sensex down 544 points: Wipro gains 2.5%, Axis Bank dips 4%
The Indian stock market had a rough day on Friday—Sensex dropped 544.82 points to 81,714.42 and Nifty fell by 162.75 points to close at 24,948.7.
Even with the overall dip, a few stocks managed to go against the flow.
Mixed day for stocks in focus
In the power sector, Jaiprakash Power Ventures actually rose by 1.32%, while RattanIndia Power and Karma Energy saw small gains too. But Reliance Power and Adani Green Energy slid more than 2%.
Over in tech and finance, Wipro stood out with a solid 2.5% jump and Bajaj Finance edged up as well.
Meanwhile, Axis Bank took a bigger hit—down over 4%—with SBI Life Insurance and Bharti Airtel also closing lower.