Why Adani Green Energy fell 2% today, despite strong results
Adani Green Energy's stock slipped 2.08% on Friday to ₹1,028.30—even though the company just posted some of its best numbers yet for March 2025.
It's a big player in the NIFTY NEXT 50 index, so this drop has caught some attention.
Strong numbers from Adani Green
Despite the share price fall, Adani Green's business is booming: Q4 revenue jumped to ₹3,073 crore (up from ₹2,527 crore last year) and net profit rose to ₹292 crore.
For the full year, revenue shot up by nearly 22% to ₹11,212 crore and profit climbed over 60% to ₹1,557 crore—showing that sometimes strong results don't always move the market right away.