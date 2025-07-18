Why Adani Green Energy fell 2% today, despite strong results

Strong numbers from Adani Green

Despite the share price fall, Adani Green's business is booming: Q4 revenue jumped to ₹3,073 crore (up from ₹2,527 crore last year) and net profit rose to ₹292 crore.

For the full year, revenue shot up by nearly 22% to ₹11,212 crore and profit climbed over 60% to ₹1,557 crore—showing that sometimes strong results don't always move the market right away.