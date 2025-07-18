Next Article
Wipro among top Nifty gainers today, shares rise over 3%
Wipro's stock jumped over 3%, landing it among the top Nifty 50 gainers.
Even with a dip in recent earnings, investors seemed upbeat, pushing shares to ₹268.50.
For context, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance also saw smaller gains.
Wipro's profit and revenue dip this quarter, but annual profits up
Wipro's revenue and profit both dropped this quarter—revenue fell to ₹22,134 crore and profit dipped to ₹3,331.50 crore compared to last quarter.
Still, looking at the bigger picture, annual profits are actually up from last year.
Plus, Wipro has been sharing the love: they announced a ₹6 per share dividend in January and gave out bonus shares late last year.
So even with some bumps this quarter, shareholders aren't left out in the cold.