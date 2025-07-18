Wipro among top Nifty gainers today, shares rise over 3%

Wipro's profit and revenue dip this quarter, but annual profits up

Wipro's revenue and profit both dropped this quarter—revenue fell to ₹22,134 crore and profit dipped to ₹3,331.50 crore compared to last quarter.

Still, looking at the bigger picture, annual profits are actually up from last year.

Plus, Wipro has been sharing the love: they announced a ₹6 per share dividend in January and gave out bonus shares late last year.

So even with some bumps this quarter, shareholders aren't left out in the cold.