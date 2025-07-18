SBI's ₹25,000cr QIP gets 4x demand—biggest since Coal India 2015

Massive response shows strong faith in SBI's future growth

This is SBI's first big equity raise since 2017, beating Coal India's previous record from 2015.

Big names like GIC, Capital International, LIC, and SBI Mutual Fund all joined in.

With share prices set at a minimum of ₹811.05 each (and only up to 5% discount), the final price is expected to stay strong.

Once shares are allotted in the next few days, the government's stake in SBI will drop slightly—from 56.92% to 55.02%.

All in all, this signals strong faith in SBI's future growth.