SBI's ₹25,000cr QIP gets 4x demand—biggest since Coal India 2015
SBI just pulled off a major move with its latest Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), launched on July 16.
The bank aimed to raise ₹25,000 crore but ended up getting nearly ₹1 lakh crore in bids—so demand was four times what they offered.
That's a record-breaking response and shows investors are seriously interested.
Massive response shows strong faith in SBI's future growth
This is SBI's first big equity raise since 2017, beating Coal India's previous record from 2015.
Big names like GIC, Capital International, LIC, and SBI Mutual Fund all joined in.
With share prices set at a minimum of ₹811.05 each (and only up to 5% discount), the final price is expected to stay strong.
Once shares are allotted in the next few days, the government's stake in SBI will drop slightly—from 56.92% to 55.02%.
All in all, this signals strong faith in SBI's future growth.