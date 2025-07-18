How have Indian equities performed over the past 20 years?
According to FundsIndia, Indian equities have delivered about 14% annual returns over the past 20 years—turning investments into 15x their original value.
Gold generated similar returns in rupee terms, but equities still outpaced it by 2-3% points annually over long horizons.
Debt and real estate trailed with just 7-8% yearly returns.
Top funds returned 16-19% annually; disciplined SIPs paid off
Top funds like HDFC Flexi Cap and Franklin India Flexi Cap returned around 16-17% annually, while Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund nearly hit 19%.
Equities saw plenty of ups and downs (10-20% drops each year, bigger dips every decade), but those who stayed invested through the bumps came out on top.
The report highlights that SIPs held for seven years or more almost never lost money—making them a steady way to ride out market swings.
Consistency beats trying to time the market
Long-term equity investing has mirrored India's economic growth.
The takeaway? Consistency beats trying to time the market—and even with volatility, disciplined SIP investors have seen strong results over time.