How have Indian equities performed over the past 20 years?

Top funds returned 16-19% annually; disciplined SIPs paid off

Top funds like HDFC Flexi Cap and Franklin India Flexi Cap returned around 16-17% annually, while Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund nearly hit 19%.

Equities saw plenty of ups and downs (10-20% drops each year, bigger dips every decade), but those who stayed invested through the bumps came out on top.

The report highlights that SIPs held for seven years or more almost never lost money—making them a steady way to ride out market swings.