Tesla settles lawsuit over fatal crash involving its Autopilot

NTSB blamed driver inattention and Tesla

The National Transportation Safety Board blamed both driver inattention and Tesla for not warning users to stay alert while using Autopilot.

Now, in Miami, another case is underway. Plaintiffs say Autopilot failed to brake or warn them; Tesla says distracted driving was the real issue.

A judge is letting claims of design flaws and failure to warn go forward—so all eyes are on how safe Tesla's tech really is.