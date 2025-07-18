Tesla settles lawsuit over fatal crash involving its Autopilot
Tesla has quietly settled a lawsuit over a 2019 Florida crash where Jeremy Banner died after his Model 3, on Autopilot, hit a tractor-trailer.
Investigators said Banner was too reliant on Autopilot and not paying attention at the time.
The settlement came out just as Tesla faces another big trial in Miami about its driver-assist tech.
NTSB blamed driver inattention and Tesla
The National Transportation Safety Board blamed both driver inattention and Tesla for not warning users to stay alert while using Autopilot.
Now, in Miami, another case is underway. Plaintiffs say Autopilot failed to brake or warn them; Tesla says distracted driving was the real issue.
A judge is letting claims of design flaws and failure to warn go forward—so all eyes are on how safe Tesla's tech really is.