Sensex opens at 82,200 points, Nifty settles just above 25,100

Axis Bank drags down banking stocks

Axis Bank's fall set a negative tone for the banking sector overall.

VK Vijayakumar from Geojit Investments pointed out that foreign investors are selling because India's stocks look pricey compared to other markets.

With FIIs increasing their short positions, people are feeling cautious—even though experts like Prashanth Tapse say Nifty still looks strong above 25,470 thanks to easing global trade worries.

Early on, Wipro and Tata Steel were among the few gainers while banks like Axis and Kotak Mahindra lagged behind.