How AI tools are transforming marketing for small brands
AI is helping small brands step up their marketing game without relying on big agencies.
Swiggy, for example, used Google's Performance Max to target the right audience, cutting its re-engagement costs by almost two-thirds and bringing in more new users.
Higher conversion rates and more focus on creative ideas
It's not just food delivery—brands in beauty and astrology like Style Lounge and NumroVani are also seeing real results with Meta's Advantage+ tool.
They're getting higher conversion rates (up to 21% more) while spending less on ads.
With AI handling the heavy lifting, these teams can focus more on creative ideas instead of getting stuck in campaign details.