Shaadi.com CEO gets breather in cheating case
Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal just got a temporary breather from the Supreme Court after being named in a cheating and identity-theft case involving a user on the platform.
The case started when a woman from Hyderabad accused someone she met through Shaadi.com, and although only the alleged fraudster was first named, Mittal was later added for supposed lapses in verification.
Court asks High Court to re-examine case
The Supreme Court has now asked the Telangana High Court to take another look at whether Mittal should even be involved in this case.
Mittal's defense is that he is protected as an intermediary under Section 79 of the IT Act and that the alleged fraud occurred off-platform.
The whole situation highlights how tricky it can be to decide how much responsibility dating apps have for what users do off-platform.