Shaadi.com CEO gets breather in cheating case

Court asks High Court to re-examine case

The Supreme Court has now asked the Telangana High Court to take another look at whether Mittal should even be involved in this case.

Mittal's defense is that he is protected as an intermediary under Section 79 of the IT Act and that the alleged fraud occurred off-platform.

The whole situation highlights how tricky it can be to decide how much responsibility dating apps have for what users do off-platform.