Shivalaya Construction plans ₹450 crore IPO to cut debt Business Sep 08, 2025

Shivalaya Construction, known for building roads and bridges across India, is planning a ₹450 crore IPO to help pay off its debts.

The company just filed the paperwork with SEBI, and most of the money raised (about ₹340 crore) will go toward reducing what it owes.

There's also an offer-for-sale from promoters, and any leftover funds will be used for general business needs.