Next Article
Maruti Suzuki's stock rises 2% on impressive earnings
Maruti Suzuki's stock climbed 2% to ₹15,193 on Monday, riding high on impressive earnings and fresh product launches.
The company is drawing steady investor attention as part of the Nifty 50, with market vibes staying upbeat.
Doubling of sales in 4 years
Maruti's sales more than doubled in four years, reaching ₹1.53 lakh crore by March 2025, while net profit shot up to ₹14,256 crore.
If you're tracking big moves or thinking about investing, this is one to watch.
New SUV and dividend boost investor sentiment
The launch of Maruti's all-new VICTORIS SUV on September 3 added excitement.
Plus, a final dividend of ₹135 per share was announced in April, with an effective date in August.
With consistent revenue growth and positive analyst sentiment as of September, confidence in Maruti's future looks strong.