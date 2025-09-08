Maruti Suzuki's stock rises 2% on impressive earnings

Maruti 's sales more than doubled in four years, reaching ₹1.53 lakh crore by March 2025, while net profit shot up to ₹14,256 crore. If you're tracking big moves or thinking about investing, this is one to watch.

New SUV and dividend boost investor sentiment

The launch of Maruti's all-new VICTORIS SUV on September 3 added excitement.

Plus, a final dividend of ₹135 per share was announced in April, with an effective date in August.

With consistent revenue growth and positive analyst sentiment as of September, confidence in Maruti's future looks strong.