Bosch's quarterly revenue up 11% as net profit more than doubles

Annual net profit dips to ₹2,013 crore

Earnings per share shot up too—₹378.41 this quarter versus ₹158.09 a year ago—showing Bosch is running more efficiently even though annual net profit dipped to ₹2,013 crore for the year ending March 2025.

Still, annual revenue climbed to ₹18,087.4 crore and Bosch sweetened the deal by announcing a final dividend of ₹512 per share, with the effective date being July 29, signaling they're keen on rewarding shareholders despite some yearly ups and downs.