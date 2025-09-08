Next Article
Bosch's quarterly revenue up 11% as net profit more than doubles
Bosch Limited's stock rose 2.05% on Monday, last traded at ₹41,750, thanks to a standout quarter.
For April-June 2025, Bosch's revenue grew to ₹4,788.6 crore (up from ₹4,316.8 crore last year), while net profit more than doubled to ₹1,115.3 crore compared to just ₹465.4 crore in June 2024.
Annual net profit dips to ₹2,013 crore
Earnings per share shot up too—₹378.41 this quarter versus ₹158.09 a year ago—showing Bosch is running more efficiently even though annual net profit dipped to ₹2,013 crore for the year ending March 2025.
Still, annual revenue climbed to ₹18,087.4 crore and Bosch sweetened the deal by announcing a final dividend of ₹512 per share, with the effective date being July 29, signaling they're keen on rewarding shareholders despite some yearly ups and downs.