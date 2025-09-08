Amazon Great Indian Festival sale dates revealed: What to expect
Amazon's big annual sale kicks off September 23, 2025, with Prime members getting a special early start on September 22.
Expect major deals on everything from smartphones and laptops to home essentials—perfect timing if you've been eyeing an upgrade or just want to snag some cool stuff for less.
Discounts, offers, and more
Look out for up to 40% off on phones from brands like Samsung and OnePlus, plus exclusive launches and no-cost EMI options.
Electronics like HP and Lenovo laptops could see discounts as high as 80%, and home appliances and furniture are set for big price drops too.
If you use an SBI card, you get an extra 10% instant discount. There are also exchange offers, coupon deals, and even a Predict & Win game where you could win prizes like the iPhone 16 Pro!