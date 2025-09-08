Next Article
Volkswagen's CEO warns US tariffs could hurt Porsche, Audi
Volkswagen is taking a big financial hit thanks to steep US tariffs, with CEO Oliver Blume saying the impact stretches across brands like Porsche and Audi.
He shared these concerns at the IAA Munich car show, highlighting just how much these extra costs are hurting the company.
Porsche is also facing challenges in the Chinese market
To cope, Volkswagen is talking to the US government about possible tax breaks—especially as they consider building an Audi plant in America.
For Porsche, it's not just tariffs; a weaker Chinese market is also making things tough. The company is considering local production and incentives as possible ways to address these challenges.