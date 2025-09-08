Flying to Europe? Air India just announced an exciting deal
What's the story
Air India has launched a campaign, 'One India, One Fare,' offering flat-rate fares for round trips from any point in India to Europe. This means travellers pay the same flat fare for round trip from Lucknow to Amsterdam via Delhi, as they would for a round-trip from Delhi to Amsterdam. The offer applies to all travel classes and comes with one complimentary date change. Maharaja Club members can avail zero convenience fee when booking through the airline's website or app.
Fare details
Round trip prices from India
The flat-rate fare scheme covers many of Air India's European destinations, including London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Copenhagen, Vienna, and Zurich. The prices are as follows: ₹47,000 for Economy Class, ₹70,000 for Premium Economy, and ₹1.4 lakh for Business Class. For a round trip to London from India the prices are slightly higher at ₹49,999 (Economy), ₹89,999 (Premium Economy) and ₹1.7 lakh (Business).
Reservation
Offer available until September 11
The 'One India, One Fare' offer was launched yesterday and is available on all flight booking platforms until September 11. The tickets are available on a first-come-first-served basis for travel until March 31, 2026. Air India operates non-stop flights to 10 European destinations including London (Heathrow and Gatwick), Paris (Charles de Gaulle), Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Milan, Copenhagen, Vienna, and Zurich.