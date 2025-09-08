The offer is applicable on all classes of travel

Flying to Europe? Air India just announced an exciting deal

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:28 pm Sep 08, 2025

Air India has launched a campaign, 'One India, One Fare,' offering flat-rate fares for round trips from any point in India to Europe. This means travellers pay the same flat fare for round trip from Lucknow to Amsterdam via Delhi, as they would for a round-trip from Delhi to Amsterdam. The offer applies to all travel classes and comes with one complimentary date change. Maharaja Club members can avail zero convenience fee when booking through the airline's website or app.