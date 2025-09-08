LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / SpiceJet shares are down 5% today: Here we decode why
Summarize
SpiceJet shares are down 5% today: Here we decode why
SpiceJet reported a net loss of ₹234 crore

SpiceJet shares are down 5% today: Here we decode why

By Dwaipayan Roy
Sep 08, 2025
01:27 pm
What's the story

SpiceJet's shares fell over 5% in intra-day trading today after the airline reported a consolidated net loss of ₹234 crore for the first quarter of FY26. This is a sharp contrast to the net profit of ₹158 crore it had posted in the same period last year. The company's financial performance was disclosed in its Q1 filings released on Friday.

Revenue decline

Core revenue takes a hit

SpiceJet's core revenue witnessed a steep decline of nearly 36% year-on-year, falling to ₹1,059.88 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹1,646.21 crore in the same period last fiscal. The airline attributed this sharp drop to several headwinds such as geopolitical tensions with a neighboring country, and airspace restrictions on key international routes. These factors impacted leisure travel demand and further affected its topline performance.

Operational hurdles

Operational challenges and management's response

SpiceJet also faced delays in returning grounded aircraft to service due to global supply chain disruptions and engine overhaul challenges. Despite these operational hurdles, Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, expressed confidence in a strong recovery trajectory for the airline. He said, "We are taking decisive steps to enhance fleet reliability, reduce costs, and expand our network."

Market response

Key operational metrics and stock performance

In Q1 FY26, SpiceJet reported an EBITDA loss of ₹18 crore as opposed to an EBITDA of ₹402 crore a year ago. However, some operational metrics remained stable with Passenger Revenue per Available Seat Kilometer (PAX RASK) at ₹4.74 and Passenger Load Factor (PLF) at 86%. Notably, the airline's stock hit a low of ₹32.60 today and has lost over half its value in just one year.