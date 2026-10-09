Shriram Finance raises FD rates for deposits up to ₹10cr
Shriram Finance is raising its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates from October 11, hoping to catch the eye of more investors, especially those looking for longer-term options.
The new rates apply to deposits up to ₹10 crore, with some solid increases across different time frames.
Digital 15-month 7.5%, 3-5yr 7.85%
Here's the deal: 12-month FDs now earn 7% per year, while a special digital-only 15-month FD offers 7.5% from October 11, 2026, for deposits up to ₹10 crore.
Longer tenures get even better, up to 7.85% for three to five years.
Seniors aged 60 years and above get an extra 0.50% point per annum, women get a little boost of 0.05% point, and customers renewing matured FD adds another 0.15% point.
Minimum investment stays at ₹5,000, and Shriram's AAA rating means your money's in safe hands.