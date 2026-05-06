Singapore Airlines delays A350-900 cabin overhaul to early 2027
If you were hoping to check out Singapore Airlines's fancy new first- and business-class seats soon, you'll have to wait a bit longer.
The airline just announced that its big cabin upgrade for the Airbus A350-900 fleet is now pushed back to early 2027, thanks to global supply chain hiccups and some certification snags with the seat design.
The original plan was for a second quarter 2026 launch.
S$1.1 billion makeover for 41 A350-900s
These upgrades are part of a huge S$1.1 billion makeover covering all cabin classes (so yes, economy gets some love, too) across 41 A350-900s.
Expect these new interiors on long-haul flights like Singapore-New York as well.
Plus, the same premium seats are coming to future Boeing 777-9 jets, along with better Wi-Fi thanks to Starlink.
Singapore Airlines says we'll get a sneak peek at the new look later this year, pending regulatory green lights for takeoff.