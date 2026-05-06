Singapore Airlines delays A350-900 cabin overhaul to early 2027

S$1.1 billion makeover for 41 A350-900s

These upgrades are part of a huge S$1.1 billion makeover covering all cabin classes (so yes, economy gets some love, too) across 41 A350-900s.

Expect these new interiors on long-haul flights like Singapore-New York as well.

Plus, the same premium seats are coming to future Boeing 777-9 jets, along with better Wi-Fi thanks to Starlink.

Singapore Airlines says we'll get a sneak peek at the new look later this year, pending regulatory green lights for takeoff.