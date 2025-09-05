Next Article
Sitharaman reveals GST 2.0 rollout date
GST 2.0 is coming soon—Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just announced it'll launch on September 22, 2025.
The new system introduces two tax slabs: everyday essentials like salt and sugar will be taxed at lower rates, while luxury goods get higher taxes.
Regular schools stay tax-free, but commercial coaching centers lose that exemption.
Future GST systems in the works
Sitharaman is urging businesses to actually pass on any tax savings to customers. The government says it'll be watching to make sure this happens.
GST 2.0 aims to simplify taxes and boost the economy—and there's already talk of a future GST 3.0 making things even fairer down the line.