SJVN fined by stock exchanges for governance violations
SJVN Limited has been fined ₹6,73,780 each by both NSE and BSE for not having enough Independent Directors on its board, in violation of SEBI's Listing Regulations.
The penalty was announced on August 29, 2025.
Company is working with the government to fill director seats
Good governance rules like these are meant to protect investors and keep companies transparent—especially when public money is involved.
SJVN says it's working with the government to fill those director seats and has already reshuffled its committees to get back on track.
The company also plans to ask the exchanges for a waiver of the fines, while assuring that its day-to-day business hasn't been affected.