GST collections reach ₹1.86T in August, up 6.5% YoY

Record high GST collections recorded in April

The GST collections had hit a record high of ₹2.37 lakh crore in April 2025. This was the highest collection since the implementation of the tax reform in July 2017. The increase in collections is typically attributed to improved compliance and economic growth, with more businesses coming under the GST net and contributing to revenue generation for the government, although these reasons are not explicitly detailed in the provided sources.