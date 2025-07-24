Next Article
SK Hynix's AI chip boom puts Samsung in the shade
SK Hynix is stepping up its game in memory chip tech after a huge 68% jump in operating income, mostly thanks to the booming demand for AI infrastructure.
Their high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips are at the heart of this growth, helping SK Hynix stay ahead as AI keeps getting bigger.
SK Hynix's dominance in AI chips
A big reason for their lead? SK Hynix's HBM technology powers NVIDIA's top AI processors, while rival Samsung is stuck waiting on key certifications.
Even with a recent dip in stock price, experts still see SK Hynix as a major force in memory chips.
The company is also teaming up with partners like OpenAI to boost its role in the future of AI.