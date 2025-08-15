Skyroot Aerospace is set to launch India's 1st private orbital rocket

From historic launch to preparing for Vikram-I

Skyroot made history back in 2022 with Mission Prarambh, India's first private rocket launch.

Now they're preparing to test Vikram-I—a rocket built to send multiple satellites into orbit—which puts them among a handful of global players with this tech.

They source almost all parts from Indian vendors and employ over 600 people, aiming to start commercial launches in 2026.

It's a big step for India's growing space industry and could open up new opportunities for jobs and innovation.