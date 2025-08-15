Skyroot Aerospace is set to launch India's 1st private orbital rocket
Skyroot Aerospace, a Hyderabad-based startup founded in 2018, is gearing up for its first orbital rocket launch later in 2025.
After overcoming early policy and funding challenges, Skyroot has raised over $95 million and is making waves globally with innovative carbon fiber rockets and 3D-printed engines.
The team wants to make satellite launches more accessible and affordable—think of it as booking a cab, but for space.
From historic launch to preparing for Vikram-I
Skyroot made history back in 2022 with Mission Prarambh, India's first private rocket launch.
Now they're preparing to test Vikram-I—a rocket built to send multiple satellites into orbit—which puts them among a handful of global players with this tech.
They source almost all parts from Indian vendors and employ over 600 people, aiming to start commercial launches in 2026.
It's a big step for India's growing space industry and could open up new opportunities for jobs and innovation.